Waititu moves to court with Nyoro set to be sworn-in as Kiambu’s new governor

Ferdinand Waititu has filed an application at the High Court seeking conservatory orders to revoke the decision of the Senate to impeach him pending the hearing and determination of his application.

Waititu filed the application under a certificate of urgency at the constitutional court in Milimani division of the High Court on Thursday morning barely 12 hours after he was impeached by the Senate.

WAITITU IMPEACHED

A total of 38 senators participated in the process with 28 voting for Waititu’s removal from office. A majority of the lawmakers who voted for the impeachment are those who support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

On the other hand at least 12 senators, a majority being leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga team, opposed Waititu’s impeachment.

This even as his erstwhile deputy Dr James Nyoro is set to be sworn in on Thursday as the governor following Waititu’s impeachment on Wednesday.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka issued a Gazette notice communicating the decision to remove Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from office on Wednesday night on grounds of gross misconduct, abuse of office and corruption.

NYORO’S SWEARING IN

The gazetting has paved way for Nyoro’s swearing-in which is expected to take place on Thursday.

A statement sent out by the Judiciary on Thursday morning indicates that the swearing-in will be presided over by Justice John Onyiego.

“High Court Judge Onyiego will today, January 30, preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the new Kiambu Governor James Nyoro,” the statement reads in part.

According to the law, the Deputy Governor should be sworn in between 10am and 2pm.

Nyoro has been acting as the Governor of Kiambu since July when Waititu was charged with Sh588 million corruption case alongside his wife and some county officials.

As soon as he took a plea in court, he was ordered to stay away from the office until his case is heard and determined.