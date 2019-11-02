Nyashinski off the market in style

Rapper and singer Nyashinski (real name Nyamari Ongegu) is now ready to walk his longtime down the aisle.

The Malaika hitmaker was on Friday in Itigo, Nandi county to ask for his longtime girlfriend Zippy Jepkemei Bett hand in marriage.

At a traditional dowry negotiation and handover ceremony held at her parent’s rural home, Nyashinski’s family were elated when they officially received Zippy from her parents to mark the conclusion of the dowry process.

The new couple then exchanged gifts in what turned out to be a traditional wedding ceremony, a precursor to a white wedding to be held at a yet to be announced date.

CLOSE FRIENDS

Zippy, a fashion stylist who runs her own outfit, Zia Collection Africa, was accompanied of a bevy of beauties, her close friends. The singer was accompanied by close friends and industry

peers including Nameless, Bien and Savara of Sauti Sol, Big Pin, UB, Talent Manager Fakii Liwali and Roba (former Kleptomaniax group member), among others.

“This is possibly if not certainly the best day of my life” Nyanshinki told Nairobi News.

To celebrate their big day, Nyashinski wore a purple Ankara suit while Zippy donned an A-line Ankara dress but later changed into something more exquisite.

The couple has managed to keep the relationship under wraps. The former Kleptomaniax member keeps his life private.