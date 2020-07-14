Number plate of killer bus mysteriously resurfaces as on lorry

The registration number of a bus that was involved in a grisly road accident in October 2018 has mystrioulsy resurfaced on a lorry.

The strange happening has come to light after Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya posted on his Twitter account a picture of himself flagging off a lorry at a site in Shinyalu, Kakamega County where a water project worth Sh90 million is to be put-up.

I promised that during my tenure as Governor, all households in the County will access fresh and clean piped water for domestic use in their homes. To live to my promise, today I have launched construction of a Kshs. 90 million water project in Shinyalu Sub County. pic.twitter.com/4N1kUoQlz7 — Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) July 13, 2020

However, hawk eyed Kenyans quickly raised concerns after it emerged that the lorry’s registration number (KBX 092J) is identical to that of a bus that was involved in a grisly road accident two years ago in Kericho.

Interesting times KBX 092J the I’ll fated homeboyz bus that killed 50 people is now a truck pic.twitter.com/A4a76qwFSF — Zablon Mbogo (@zablonmbogoo) July 13, 2020

The accident claimed more than 55 lives and a day after it happened police officers said that they had arrested the owners.

It remains unclear what really happened after the owners of the ill-fated bus were arrested and how the number plate was fitted on the lorry.