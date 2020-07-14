Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Number plate of killer bus mysteriously resurfaces as on lorry

By Amina Wako July 14th, 2020 1 min read

The registration number of a bus that was involved in a grisly road accident in October 2018 has mystrioulsy resurfaced on a lorry.

The strange happening has come to light after Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya posted on his Twitter account a picture of himself flagging off a lorry at a site in Shinyalu, Kakamega County where a water project worth Sh90 million is to be put-up.

Related Stories

However, hawk eyed Kenyans quickly raised concerns after it emerged that the lorry’s registration number (KBX 092J) is identical to that of a bus that was involved in a grisly road accident two years ago in Kericho.

The accident claimed more than 55 lives and a day after it happened police officers said that they had arrested the owners.

It remains unclear what really happened after the owners of the ill-fated bus were arrested and how the number plate was fitted on the lorry.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
DCI probes fake Facebook car dealership after businessman...