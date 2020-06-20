Number of students in crime on the rise in city – police

A number of school-going teens are engaged in active crime since the schools were closed, police have warned.

Nairobi Regional Police boss Philip Ndolo told Nairobi News that most of the petty crimes cases reported in various police stations involve primary and secondary school learners.

“Most of the petty crime cases that have been reported involve teenagers and the numbers are really alarming,” he said.

Mr Ndolo asked parents to keep an eye on their children and also warn them against involving themselves in crime.

This comes just two days after a student at Kamiti Secondary School was nabbed for stealing a mobile phone.

The student in a video mentioned two of his friends who they have been stealing with and selling them to a Form Four student.