NTSA’s TIMS system down, all services affected

Motorists queue at National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) offices in Mombasa to collect their driving licences in this photo taken on May 7, 2018. PHOTO | FILE

Motorists queue at National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) offices in Mombasa to collect their driving licences in this photo taken on May 7, 2018. PHOTO | FILE





The National Transport and Safety Authority’s Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) has been down now for several days affecting all services.

Services affected include motor vehicle registration, inspection booking, transfer of ownership, record search, application for smart DL, application for duplicated logbook and application for reflective number plates.

NTSA said in a statement that the system failure was due upgrading of security features in a bid to deliver better quality of services.

“The Authority recently reviewed its business processes and upgraded its infrastructure including implementation of additional security controls within the TIMS system. Due to these, we have regrettably experienced some service interruptions. We are however working around the clock to stabilize the system for better performance,” the statement read in part.

NTSA did not say when it expects things to be back to normal, only adding that it will keep people updated.

“We will keep you updated and apologize for the inconveniences caused.”

In June, NTSA resumed motor vehicle inspection services countrywide after services had been suspended indefinitely in March when the Covid-19 pandemic was first reported in the country.

In a press statement, the authority said it had engaged several stakeholders, assessed all potential risks within its operations and put in place measures as directed by the National Emergency and Response Committee on Coronavirus in order to systematically resume the services.

In February, detectives from the Digital Forensic Experts and Serious Crime Unit arrested three suspects in an office in Ngara, Nairobi, for hacking into the NTSA website.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), two suspects were arrested at the Ngara office while the third, an employee of NTSA, was picked at their offices.

After the arrests, detectives recovered Sh1,188,000 in USD100 bills, three vehicles and fibre laser cutting machine that they were using to cut number plates.

A compressor machine that was being used for painting number plates, one complete number plate, five desktop computers, laptops, logbooks, modems, hard drives and flash drives were also retrieved.