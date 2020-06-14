NTSA to resume vehicle inspection services countrywide

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced the resumption of motor vehicle inspection services countrywide.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the authority said it has engaged several stakeholders, assessed all potential risks within its operations and put in place measures as directed by the National Emergency and Response Committee on Coronavirus in order to systematically resume the services.

SUSPENDED

The services had been suspended indefinitely in March when Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

NTSA Director-General George Njao said the inspections will be carried out in phases.

In phase one, the authority says a number of taxis, pickups and vans that had booked have been inspected.

Phase two of the inspection process that targets Public Service Vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles is already underway.

BOOKINGS

“In order to support our customers and prevent further inconvenience, the Authority informs the public that the bookings that were set to expire on May 30, 2020, have been adjusted to expire on July 31, 2020,” he said.

Motor vehicle owners who are yet to book for inspection are required to immediately book through their Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) accounts.

