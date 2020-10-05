NTSA summons Kenya Mpya officials over Murang’a violence

A burnt tyre at Kenol in Murang'a where youth clashed with police moment before Deputy President William Ruto arrived at AIPCA church for a fundraiser on October 4, 2020. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned officials of Neo Kenya Mpya Commuters Limited and Joy Kenya Services Limited over chaos that rocked Kenol in Murang’a County on Sunday.

In a statement, the authority said the PSV vehicle officials are required to “provide an insight into the incidents.”

“In implementation of the PSV Regulations, 2014 and in consultation with the Inspector General, the Authority has summoned the officials of Neo Kenya Mpya Commuters Limited and Joy Kenya Services Limited to appear before it to provide an insight into the incidents reported to have occurred at Kenol, Muranga County on Sunday 4th October, 2020,” NTSA said in a statement.

TWO DEAD

On Sunday, youths barricaded the Kenol-Murang’a road ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s church event in Murang’a.

According to Murang’a South Deputy County Commissioner Mawira Mungania, a man died in a case of mob justice at about 7.30am near Kenol AIPCA Church, where Ruto attended a service and later held a fundraiser.

The second victim died later, according to Murang’a South police boss Anthony Keter.

“Two people died, including a youth who was lynched by residents, while more than 10 others escaped with injuries,” said Mr Keter.

DEADLY VIOLENCE

Dr Ruto and the leaders who accompanied him to the church condemned the attack, claiming it was sanctioned by Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai later ordered the arrest of MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Alice Wahome (Kandara) over the deadly violence.

Via Twitter, the NPS said Mr Nyoro and Ms Wahome should be “tracked and arrested immediately for mobilising goons who caused mayhem at Kenol.”

In an earlier statement, Mutyambai said he had asked the Internal Affairs Unit director and two senior officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to carry out a probe.

Mutyambai also instructed the Director of Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) and two senior DCI sleuths to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

He also urged Kenyan politicians to desist from inciting the public, warning that stern action will be taken against those found culpable.