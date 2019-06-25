NTSA hunting for new Director General to replace Meja





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has advertised for applications for the position of Director General, which is currently held by Mr Francis Meja.

In an advertisement published on Tuesday in MyGov. applicants have been asked to send in their applications with the deadline being July 12.

Applicants have also been asked to hand in copies of their academic and professional certificates and testimonials.

APPLICATIONS

Prospective applicants have also been advised to attach clearance certificates from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education and Loans Board (HELB), Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and a certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Before his appointment to the position in 2016, Mr Meja was the Registrar of Motor Vehicles.

Another position within NTSA which has been advertised is that of the Director Motor Vehicle Inspection and Safety Audits and Manager, Internal Audits.

OFFICE RAID

Early this year, NTSA hit the headlines for all wrong reasons after DCI officers raided the offices.

More than 200 employees attached to the motor vehicle inspection unit were transferred to other sections.

The director for roads safety Njeri Waithaka also resigned from her position.