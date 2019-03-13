NTSA probes how six children ended up stacked in car boot





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is investigating the circumstance in which six schoolchildren were photographed bundled in a car boot.

The photo went viral on social media after it was posted on Facebook.

NTSA, without disclosing details about where the incident happened, assured that it will take necessary action against those involved in the incident.

The car registration number is KBF 383W.

“This case has been brought to our attention, appropriate action will be taken. Keep it here for updates on action taken,” said NTSA.

Meanwhile, NTSA has announced that the Transport Information Management System (TIMS) website, where members of the public transfer details of cars at their own convenience, is under maintenance.

“TIMS is currently under maintenance, we regret the inconvenience caused. We will keep you updated once it is restored,” NTSA said.