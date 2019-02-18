NTSA permanently revokes driving licence of truck driver in Nakuru accident

Motorists queue at National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) offices in Mombasa to collect their driving licences in this photo taken on May 7, 2018. PHOTO | FILE

The National Transport and Safety authority (NTSA) has permanently revoked the driving license belonging to the driver of a trailer involved in the ill-fated accident at Chepsir, Nakuru last week.

NTSA director general Francis Meja said that Mr Abdulle Ali Mohamed’s driving license has been revoked permanently following the fatal crash involving KBH 267J/ZF 8069 belonging to Multi Energy Limited that claimed the lives of nine passengers.

“The Authority has permanently revoked the driving license of the driver of the trailer Mr Abdulle Ali Mohamed of ID Number 21932102,” said Mr Meja in a statement sent to newsrooms on Monday.

He explained that the permanent revocation has been necessitated by the fact that the driver is a danger to all road users and should never be allowed to drive on Kenyan roads.

Nine people died and several others were injured in the road accident after Mr Mohamed’s trailer hit a 14-seater matatu belonging to South Rift Sacco which was heading to Kericho from Nakuru.

The director general said that preliminary investigations into the cause of the crash indicated that the driver was descending in the climbing lane towards oncoming traffic without due care causing a head on collision with the PSV registration number KCN 236X.

“The Authority also cautions motorists that similar action shall be taken against drivers who disregard traffic rules,” he said.