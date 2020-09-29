NTSA investigating viral clip of driver filmed pulling dangerous stunts – VIDEO

A screen grab from the viral video of the said driver performing dangerous stunts while driving. PHOTO | COURTESY

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Monday said they are investigating an incident in which a driver was caught on camera performing dangerous stunts behind the wheels.

In the viral clip, the unidentified driver is seen hanging from the driver’s door while facing backwards and performing playful motions with his legs with the vehicle moving.

When the passenger from an adjacent matatu who is filming the driver approaches the vehicle, the driver, dressed in a white t-shirt and blue jeans, smiles as he takes his position behind wheel.

GoodMorning @ntsa_kenya KCW 895 Q

You will save innocent lives pic.twitter.com/GXHckefDcw — Chris Kirwa (@chriskirwa) September 28, 2020

The authority termed the incident as a reckless and unacceptable act.

“The matter is being addressed as this is unacceptable,” said NTSA.

Members of the public are demanding action taken on the reckless driver in the viral video.