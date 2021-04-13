NTSA impounds 83 vehicles for flouting traffic rules in Nairobi

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) impound a school bus along Langata road on April 13, 2021 with registration plates not issued by the authority. Photo | Jeff Angote | Nation

Officers from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Monday impounded 83 vehicles in Nairobi for flouting various traffic regulations.

The operation was conducted jointly by officers from NTSA, National Police Service and National Disaster Management Unit.

NTSA Deputy Director in charge of training Wilson Tuigong said the crackdown will continue for the next two weeks across the city county.

“On Monday alone, we impounded 83 vehicles across the city who had flouted traffic rules in six Nairobi sub-counties and the exercise will continue for the next two weeks,” said Mr Tuigong.

He said that the crackdown is being conducted in Langata, Embakasi, Dagoretti, Kasarani, Kayole and Starehe sub-counties.

NDMU Director Dr Dancun Ochieng said last year the unit conducted a similar operation countrywide and its analysis showed the number of violations in Nairobi were much higher than in other regions.

“We came up with a plan to have a joint operation within Nairobi and we are looking at a number of violations, from compliance with road service licences, we are also checking road worthiness of the vehicle, contravening of insurance among many others,” he said.

Mr Tuigong said that on Monday the exercise impounded tens of vehicles which had un-prescribed number plates that were not issued by the authority.

“NTSA had a pilot which we did to change the design and look of the number plates. A few number plates were introduced in the market but only up to KCT and back. The ones which we are seeing now, some of them are un-prescribed because they luck certain features in them,” he added.

For those vehicles that are impounded, the number plates are being removed and the offender taken to court to ensure they fit the required number plate which is prescribed.

He said the court will decide on the amount they want to fine the offenders as it varies and cautioned motorists against using unregistered number plates not issued NTSA.

The government has, since 2015, been planning to introduce new-generation number plates that it says would be impossible to copy.

The proposed plates would have anti-counterfeit features that include holograms, watermarks and laser markers which, if implemented, would provide the necessary checks against double registration of cars but the process stalled.