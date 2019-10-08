NTSA gives owners of 584 vehicles 14 days to have them verified

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has directed owners of 584 vehicles to present them for verification at their inspection centres across the country.

The latest notifications comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) last week said they were looking for 444 vehicles in Kenya, which according to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have not been paid for the required duty.

DCI ordered all the relevant security apparatus in the country to urgently trace and detain the vehicles immediately.

NTSA first issued a public notice dated May 7, 2019, notifying owners who have not presented the vehicles to do so.

DEREGISTERED

“The owners are hereby given 14 working days to present them, failure to which the vehicles shall be deregistered without further reference to the owners,” the notice read in part.

To facilitate this process, the owners should submit the following documents, original and copy of the registration certificate (logbook), importation documents, National Identification card and

KRA PIN Certificate, and any other document to proof ownership.

NTSA added that the wanted vehicles have been restricted in any transaction.

“The vehicles must be presented for inspection by 28th October, 2019 failure to which the vehicles will be deregistered.”