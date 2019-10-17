Join our WhatsApp Channel
NTSA advises motorists to avoid Mai Mahiu over overturned fuel tanker

By Hilary Kimuyu October 17th, 2019 1 min read

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has urged motorists using the usually busy Nairobi – Nakuru highway near Mai Mahiu to use alternative routes.

The warning comes after a tanker overturned early on Thursday, causing a traffic snarl up stretching miles because of looters who have been siphoning fuel.

“Motorist are urged to use alternative routes, fuel siphoning is dangerous,” tweeted NTSA.

It was not immediately clear what led to the accident that also involved a truck which rolled down the escarpment.

