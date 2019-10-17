NTSA advises motorists to avoid Mai Mahiu over overturned fuel tanker

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has urged motorists using the usually busy Nairobi – Nakuru highway near Mai Mahiu to use alternative routes.

The warning comes after a tanker overturned early on Thursday, causing a traffic snarl up stretching miles because of looters who have been siphoning fuel.

“Motorist are urged to use alternative routes, fuel siphoning is dangerous,” tweeted NTSA.

Motorist are urged to use alternative routes,fuel siphoning is dangerous @NPSOfficial_KE . https://t.co/So16EkjLLb — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) October 17, 2019

It was not immediately clear what led to the accident that also involved a truck which rolled down the escarpment.