NTSA acts after woman who got thrown out of moving matatu dies

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revoked the PSV license of a matatu crew reported to have thrown out a passenger from a moving vehicle.

Florence Wanjiru succumbed to injuries after being thrown out of the moving matatu that is registered under Killeton Sacco.

According to NTSA, the matatu’s driver Joseph Muasya and conductor John Ndwai conductor were in charge of the vehicle, registration number KCC 086U, when the incident happened.

NTSA director Francis Major has also summoned Killeton Sacco officials to submit an incident report of the incidents that led to Ms Wanjiru being thrown from the moving vehicle.

In a statement, safety authority ordered for all the 114 vehicles in the sacco to be subjected to compliance inspection to assess their road worthiness

Drivers and conductors in the sacco will also will have to undergo mandatory road safety and customer care training .

Ms Wanjiru, a 28-year –old waitress at Yongli Casino in Hurlingham, had boarded the matatu while heading to the city centre on June 25 at the Kilimani bus stop.

The matter was first reported at Kilimani Police Station as hit and run.