NRG Radio swiftly complies with Eliud Kipchoge’s demands

NRG Radio station has stopped using World Marathon Record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s name on its brand minutes after being served with a cease and desist letter by the A-list athlete’s lawyer.

Kipchoge, through lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir, on Friday demanded that the radio station expunges his name, images and references from all its social media and online platforms within two hours.

This is after the station rebranded itself to ‘Kipchoge Radio’. This apparently was done without Kipchoge’s knowledge or knowledge. The station rode on last weekend’s hype where the athlete ran a 42km marathon in under two hours, a first for humanity.

A quick check done by Nairobi News shows that it has removed and deleted all mentions to the Kipchoge name. They are now referring themselves as the ‘Mashuja Radio’.

Kenyans on Twitter had varied reactions following the stint by NRG, and this is what some of them had to say.

NRG radio peeping through the email from @DonaldBKipkorir over the law suit filed on behalf of Eliud Kipchoge over their PR hype with his brand. #KOTLoyals pic.twitter.com/bcJHbE1fE8 — MULEMBE ANALYST (@MulembeAnalyst) October 18, 2019

Kipchoge:fikisha 1M followers nidrop hii kesi

NRG radio marketing tean: pic.twitter.com/4Y7eKTl3ai — Holy Grail ® ™ (@finallymendel) October 18, 2019

After 1 hour but NRG Radio still struggling😂😂 59 more mins. pic.twitter.com/HlpV6bnx7E — Maish🤺 (@maish_lucas) October 18, 2019

How NRG Radio legal team is perusing instructions from DBK and trying to decipher “quantum payable for the aforesaid egregious violations”. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nVSfLwAjN5 — E. Opilo, Esq (@Eopilo) October 18, 2019

That letter sent to NRG Radio by Kipchoges' lawyers is the best thing i've seen this week…tabia ya kudandia sweat ya watu itaisha..infact i unfollowed them — MishyMishy (@MishyMishy9) October 18, 2019