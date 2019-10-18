Join our WhatsApp Channel
NRG Radio swiftly complies with Eliud Kipchoge’s demands

By Sylvania Ambani October 18th, 2019 1 min read

NRG Radio station has stopped using World Marathon Record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s name on its brand minutes after being served with a cease and desist letter by the A-list athlete’s lawyer.

Kipchoge, through lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir, on Friday demanded that the radio station expunges his name, images and references from all its social media and online platforms within two hours.

This is after the station rebranded itself to ‘Kipchoge Radio’. This apparently was done without Kipchoge’s knowledge or knowledge. The station rode on last weekend’s hype where the athlete ran a 42km marathon in under two hours, a first for humanity.

A quick check done by Nairobi News shows that it has removed and deleted all mentions to the Kipchoge name. They are now referring themselves as the ‘Mashuja Radio’.

Kenyans on Twitter had varied reactions following the stint by NRG, and this is what some of them had to say.

