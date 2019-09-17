Norman Magaya: I’m well and alive

National Super Alliance (NASA)’s Chief Executive Norman Magaya has dismissed rumours that he was dead.

In an interesting twist of events, the ailing Magaya took to his Twitter account to confirm that he was alive.

“Contrary to fake news being perpetrated by agents of doom that I have passed away, I wish to confirm that I’m well and putting in a good fight to fully recover. I am safe under the care of competent medical doctors and I will be back stronger than before,” wrote Magaya.

Orange Democratic Movement communications director Phillip Etale also urged ‘online mercenaries’ to stop posting ‘untruths’ concerning Magaya’s medical situation.

“Our brother Norman Magaya has settled well in India in readiness for the specialised treatment that took him there. He is in high spirits and confident that he will come out strong and healthy. As we continue praying for his full recovery, online mercenaries should stop being insensitive and desist from posting untruths about his condition,” wrote Etale.

SPECIALISED TREATMENT

Earlier this week, ODM announced Magaya who recently suffered a heart attack, had been flown to India for specialised treatment.

He has been admitted at Nairobi Hospital following a recurrent heart attack and the development reportedly caused a fracas between some of his family members who were denied access to visiting him.