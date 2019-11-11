Norah Jelagat’s last video before her death emerges online

A video of a jovial Kenyan student Norah Borus Chelagat, 24, who was found dead in her room on the campus of Stanford University on June 14, 2019 has been shared online.

In the video, recorded before her death, Norah says that she missed Kenya, the food and people noting that “there is a feeling you get while in Kenya.”

“Before Stanford, I had never gone out of Kenya. People are nice but I miss Kenya, the food, the people. There is a certain feeling you get while in Kenya’ like people are waiting for you. I want to get some experience here and use it when I go back to Kenya,” she said.

An autopsy report released last week revealed that Norah had committed suicide.

The report released by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s Office showed Norah died by suicide from poisoning.

The Kenyan student was found dead inside her room at Stanford University in June this year.

Norah, who was the best girl in Nairobi County in the 2013 KCSE exams, joined the California-based University in 2014 to study Computer Science.

She was laid to rest on June 29, 2019 at her father’s farm in Ray Farm, Moiben constituency.