Nominees for 2019 Kalasha Awards out

The Kenya Film Commission has announced the nominees of the 9th annual edition of the Kalasha Awards. The nominees were unveiled at an event, which took place at the Imax 20th Century Cinema.

The awards celebrate exceptional talent in the film and TV industry on the Kenyan screens.

The event, which opens the voting platform for Kenyans, will start on Monday, October 4. Voting will be done online through the Startimes ON application.

Two new categories have been included in the awards that is the Best TV reality and Best Student Short film.

JUDGING PANEL

The judging panel comprised of film and TV producers and media professionals such as Linda Karuru, Fred Makori, Dr Racheal Ng’ang’a, Kang’ethe Mungai , Irene Mukonyoro, Dennis Mbuthia and Dr Simon Peter.

The Kenya Film Commission Chief Executive Officer Timothy Owase said: “We are delighted to see a momentous growth, more so by the increased submissions. We have 959 entries this 2019. This year, we have made sure that all the winners in the 34 categories get ksh 50, 000 cash reward and other goodies, kindly extended by our sponsor Startimes.”

He added that it’s about time that Kenyans appreciated local Kenyan content and be proud of their authentic content.

Works that have blown away many Kenyans such as Lost in Time, Hila, Plan B and You Again by Neomi Ng’ang’a are among those nominated in the film category.

In the Special Awards category, we have the XYZ show, Women of Steel, Jiji, Unbalance and Story of My Lif.

Actresses and actors such as Brenda Wairimu, Nyce Wanjeri, Pascal Tokodi, Eugene Mbugua, Eve’D’ Souza, Nick Mutuma are among the nominees in the individuals category.

The full list of nominees can be found here.