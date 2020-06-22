No phones were allowed in Jubilee PG meeting

Jubilee Party Members of Parliament were on Monday prohibited from walking into a meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta with their phones.

Photo making rounds on social media showed posters at the entrance of the meeting venue, which was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, notifying the MPs to leave behind their phones at that point.

“No phones beyond this point,” the posters read.

The MPs were also asked to registered their names as they entered the meeting venue.

The meeting was convened by President Kenyatta who is the party leader through a text message that was sent to MPs on Saturday.

During the meeting, Aden Duale was replaced by Amos Kimunya as the new National Assembly Leader of Government Business.

Adan Keynan was also appointed the new Secretary of the Jubilee Coalition National Assembly PG.

According to a press statement released by State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, the meeting was attended by Deputy President Dr William Ruto, Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and a total of 174 Jubilee Coalition Members of the National Assembly.