No masks, social distancing as DJ Pierra Makena turns 40 – PHOTOS





She’s known for throwing lavish parties on her birthday and this year not even the Covid-19 pandemic could stop her.

DJ Pierra Makena celebrated her milestone birthday number at Emara Ole Sereni with some of her family members and close friends, with little regard to the outline Covid-19 protocols.

The mother of one who turned 40 on Sunday, and her party saw her guests wine and dine like kings and queens in the invite-only affair that cost her tens of thousands of shillings.

The white and black affair was graced by the who is who in her circles, including Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, ‘private detective’ Jane Mugo, MC Jesse, singer Mimmo and P-Unit member Gabu among others.

According to Makena, the money she spent catered for the food and drinks at Emara Ole Sereni plus the suppliers at the event.

Talking about her favourite birthday gift, she said, “The Cheetah fat tire bicycle, I’m into fitness and I have always wanted the bicycle. For my best friends to get it for me it was so thoughtful,” the DJ said.

According to an online website, the bicycle is worth Sh40,000.

“To everyone who wished me a Happy Birthday yesterday: Thank you! I had a great day, and hearing from all of you was one of the best parts of it! #[email protected]”.

Last April, she was forced to self-quarantine for 14 days to be sure she did not contract Covid-19 after being stuck in the US for some days due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

She went into isolation on March 22, immediately on landing back in the country from a working trip in the United States of America.

During her 14-day isolation, the DJ revealed that it was a very difficult time for her because she could not see and interact with her daughter.

The nationwide night curfew that has been in place for almost a year has changed the entertainment scene greatly, with many forced to adapt to avoid Covid-19 infections.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered all bars and restaurants to close and banned all social gatherings including in-person meetings and sale of alcohol in social joints in five zoned counties.