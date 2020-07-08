No mandatory quarantine for foreigners without Covid-19 symptoms – CS Macharia

There will be no mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving in Kenya if they do not show Covid-19 symptoms, the government announced Wednesday.

To enhance safety measures and curb the spread of Covid-19, Transport Cabinet Minister James Macharia said airports across the country will be restricted to workers and travellers only, except for cases where travellers need special assistance.

“The new protocol also includes measures to minimise contact between crew and passengers at the airport terminus, and to limit physical contact between security officers and passengers, and between airport staff and luggage.

“Air Operators will also reduce on-board service to the bare minimum, and introduce phased boarding and disembarking procedures to eliminate crowding at the aisles,” the CS said.

The Transport minister also announced the Madaraka Express train services will resume on Monday between Nairobi and Mombasa.

“Kenya Railways will deploy 10 coaches for passengers with a total one-way capacity of 600 passengers (or 50 percent of capacity), and one additional coach that shall be used to isolate passengers suspected to be infected with Covid-19,” he said.

Only one train will leave Nairobi for Mombasa at 8am and the train out of the coastal city leave at 1:25pm, the CS said.