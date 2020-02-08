No commercial trucks on Nairobi – Eldoret highway during Moi funeral

The Nairobi-Eldoret highway will be closed to heavy commercial trucks on Tuesday from 12pm to Wednesday at 7pm during the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi’s funeral, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has said.

“All road users are advised to strictly adhere to the highway code to avert inconveniences,” the IG said at Jogoo House on Saturday.

The IG also said security will be beefed up along the highway to ensure public security and safety.

“We appeal to all the road users to cooperate with the police as we are befitting send-off to our former head of state,” he added.

The section on the roads leading to the CBD have also been closed as the three-day viewing of the body of the late former president Daniel Arap Moi started on Saturday.

Inaccessible to motorists

A section of Uhuru Highway on the outer lane that branches to parliament will be inaccessible to motorists from Saturday to Monday.

Parliament Road and Harambee Avenue will also remain closed from Saturday all though to Monday.

Aerodrome Road will be closed on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6am while Uhuru Highway will be closed at the same time at Likoni, Bunyala, Valley and University Way (State House Road) Roundabout.

Traffic along the Nairobi-Malaba highway will be disrupted between Nairobi and Eldoret on February 11 and 12.

The government will also mount four giant screens in Rift Valley to help members of the public follow the late former President Moi’s burial on Wednesday next week.

This will help ease traffic flow to Kabarak the home of the late president.

The screens will be mounted at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Sacho, Ravine, and Karbarnet in Baringo County.