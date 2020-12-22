NMS to relocate matatus from CBD in phases from January





Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will relocate matatus from Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) in phases with the first terminus to be ready by early next month.

NMS Director of Transport and Public Works Engineer Michael Ochieng said they are already engaging relevant stakeholders regarding the relocation plan which could begin as early as mid-January, 2021.

Already, Green Park, Desai and Park Road Termini are near completion and will be the first to be opened as part of the decongestion strategy.

He explained that the phased reopening will see public service vehicles (PSVs) plying the Ngong and Langata Road routes, which will be terminating at the Green Park terminus, the first to be relocated.

Thereafter, the next step will be relocating matatus and long distance PSVs from Mt Kenya and those from the Thika Superhighway – that have been terminating at Tea room, Accra Road – which will drop and pick passengers at Desai and Park Road termini in Ngara.

“We are trying to finish them before the turnover of the year. We are in liaison with the relevant stakeholders to have a phased opening and commissioning to avoid having a chaotic city,” said Eng Ochieng.

“Like start with the Green Park one then go to Desai and Park Road which are almost finished. However, the exact commissioning date can only be communicated by my superiors as my work is on the technical bit,” he added.

Green Park Terminus, with a capacity to accommodate 140 moving matatus at a go, is already 85 percent complete with only final touches including electronic systems, management structures and an incomplete walkway heading into town remaining.

The electronic systems, which is set to be installed at the terminus, will be used to control the operation of the terminus.

“The foundations for the walkways have been done and what is remaining is cabro works which we will do most probably before we break for Christmas or before the New Year begins,” he said.

The terminus is set to have a dispensary, a police post, restaurants, supermarket, modern ablution and restrooms for use by motorists and commuters.

“All those amenities have been completed and even the hospital is already working and has attended to six patients. You will find a nurse there and you will be treated,” said the director.

According to the decongestion strategy, PSVs from Mombasa Road (South B, South C, Industrial Area, Imara Daima, Athi River, Kitengela, Machakos) will terminate at another new terminus at the junction of Bunyala and Workshop Road.

Eng Ochieng said work on the terminus will take not more than a month immediately the groundbreaking is done.

The Fig Tree terminus at Ngara will serve matatus from Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande and Limuru roads. On the other hand, Muthurwa terminus is expected to remain as it serves PSVs from Jogoo and Lusaka roads.