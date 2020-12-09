NMS to provide shuttle buses from Green Park terminus into CBD





The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) announced that there will be bus shuttles for commutters who will not be able to walk or cycle from the newly built Green Park Terminus situated at Railways Club along Haile Selassie Avenue to Central Business District (CBD).

Those who terminate their journey at the Green Park which is nearly complete will have access to a digital platform integrated to the termini to ensure they matatu operators stay updated of the time the last-mile buses will be at the different pick-up stages.

“In the City Decongestion Strategy, commuter buses will be available for passengers who will prefer not to walk from the termini to the city centre and vice-versa,” said NMS in a statement.

It added that commuters can also use the Non-Motorised Transport Corridors (NMT) which have both cycle ways and walk ways to and from the CBD.

According to NMS, the city will soon start using a digital platform for rides to and from terminuses which will be introduced by NMS outside CBD.

NMS is set to integrate an electronic system in the terminuses outside the city centre that will keep matatu users informed on the time last mile buses will be at the different pick up stages.

The new development is part of the ongoing plans to relocate public service vehicles (PSVs) from the CBD.

The Green Park terminus, which will be the drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying Ngong Road and Lang’ata Road routes, will be ready for use before the year ends.

NMS has been working with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to decongest the CBD by building several bus stations on the outskirts.

Last month, NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi said the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) already acquired the land for the project so the NMS is now working with the authority to set up the bus stops.

Apart from the Green Park terminus, others which are also almost complete include, the Fig Tree terminus at Ngara which will serve matatus from Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande and Limuru roads.

PSVs from Mombasa Road (South B, South C, Industrial Area, Imara Daima, Athi River, Kitengela, Machakos) will terminate at another new termini at the junction of Bunyala and Workshop Road, which is still under construction.

The Muthurwa terminus is expected to remain as it serves PSVs from Jogoo and Lusaka roads.

Mr Badi said long distance PSVs from Mt Kenya and those from the Thika Superhighway will stop at the new Desai and Park Road termini, where they will also pick and drop passengers.