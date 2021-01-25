NMS discovers mystery cross inside City Market





A mysterious cross has been discovered underneath the City Market in Nairobi, triggering interest by archaeologists and architectural historians on what could be beneath the crucifix-like concrete.

The discovery, made by Nairobi Metropolitan Services workers who were digging the courtyard normally used by fishmongers to put a new floor, saw the work stop as archaeologists from the National Museums of Kenya were summoned to inspect the site.

The museums team dug around the cross slab which has some pipe points on it as workers wondered whether they had stumbled on a cemetery.