Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagMust Read

NMS discovers mystery cross inside City Market

By John Kamau January 25th, 2021 1 min read

A mysterious cross has been discovered underneath the City Market in Nairobi, triggering interest by archaeologists and architectural historians on what could be beneath the crucifix-like concrete.

The discovery, made by Nairobi Metropolitan Services workers who were digging the courtyard normally used by fishmongers to put a new floor, saw the work stop as archaeologists from the National Museums of Kenya were summoned to inspect the site.

The museums team dug around the cross slab which has some pipe points on it as workers wondered whether they had stumbled on a cemetery.
Read full story HERE.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Requiem mass for Imran Okoth’s late mother set for Tuesday