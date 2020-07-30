NMS: Collect bodies within 7 days or else…





The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has given Nairobi residents seven days to collect bodies from the City Mortuary and the Mbagathi Hospital Funeral Home.

In a notice signed by Health Secretary Dr Josephine Kibaru on Thursday, the county said there are 151 unclaimed bodies at the City Mortuary and eight in Mbagathi.

“Pursuant to Public Health Act Cap 242 (subsidiary; public health (public mortuaries) rules, 1991 (2), Interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect the bodies within seven days, failure to which the Nairobi Metropolitan Services will seek authority for disposal,” the notice read in part.

The bodies in the public mortuaries date from as far back as 2018 and as recent as April 2020.

Most of their identities are unknown and are from different parts of the city which include, Kasarani, Lang’ata, Kabete, Juja, Kamukunji, Starehe, Soweto, Buru Buru, Muthaiga, Mlolongo, Pangani, Kikuyu and Kitengela.

Majority of the causes of death stated in the notice include those of unknown individuals, accidents, drowning, suicide, natural death, mob justice, shooting and murder.