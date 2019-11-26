NMG journalist feted for excellence in science journalism

A Nation Media Group journalist Gabriel Kudaka has been feted as the overall winner of this year’s Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology media awards in Africa.

Mr Kudaka, who is an NTV reporter, also emerged as the best reporter in the television category, beating finalists from 20 African Countries.

Other contestants were David Rwenyagira from Tanzania who scooped the top award in the radio category and Abdullahi Tsanni from Nigeria who led in the online and print category.

While announcing the overall winner, African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) executive director Dr Denis Kyetere stressed the need for journalists to continue promoting evidence based reporting on Agricultural Biotechnology.

OFAB Media Awards was started in 2017 as a way of promoting excellence in science journalism and appreciation for the contribution made by the media in promoting Sustainable Agricultural Technologies.

Mr Kudaka’s project that won him the award was about the role of biotechnology in addressing food security and enhancing industrialization.

The award ceremony was held in Mombasa, Kenya.

“I feel inspired to venture more into science journalism that seeks to provide solutions to most of the challenges in the region,” said an elated Mr Kudaka.

Mr Kudaka said he did not expect to win since during the Kenya OFAB award, he emerged second in Nairobi.