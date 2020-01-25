Njambi Koikai overjoyed as she lands big gig

Media personality Njambi Koikai is back with a bang!

The radio and TV presenter has been out of the entertainment scene recovering from severe endometriosis but returned to the country two months ago after undergoing treatment in the US.

And after relaxing and getting the go ahead from her doctors to get back to business, she has wasted no time as she now hosts a reggae-themed night at the Vine Yard along Kiambu Road every Tuesday.

And now she has landed what she calls a “once in a lifetime deal” to be the official emcee for the Buju Banton show set to be held at the KICC on Saturday February 8.

She took to Instagram to announce the development.

“I am back after a long while and I am grateful to God that I’m back alive and kicking. I’m honoured to be a part of such a major gig and of course welcoming Buju Banton to Kenya and his maiden show in Africa. This is a special show for many of us reggae lovers and I am elated to be a part of it. It’s a very inspirational show too. Knowing Buju was incarcerated for 10 years and came back with a bang is motivating that all is not lost,” Njambi told Nairobi News.

“My thoughts are all about excitement and nerves because I haven’t been on stage for more than four years. it’s also a comeback for me but I promise to do my best and deliver a great show. I will bless the hearts of all the reggae lovers with a good show,” she added.

Meanwhile NRG Radio have announced an exciting deal with a group of five regular tickets going on sale for Sh8,000.