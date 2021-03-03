Njambi Koikai back on the airwaves after six years

Celebrated media personality Njambi Koikai entertains reggae fans during Buju Banton’s concert at the Kenyatta International Convention Center in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Media personality Mary Njambi Koikai will on Wednesday evening make a comeback to radio after a six-year break.

An excited Koikai alias Fyah Mummah Jahmby shared the good news on her social media pages on Tuesday.

“Faaaaaammmm!! After 6 years!!!! 6 long years off-air! Guess who’s back on Radio? Queen Fyah Mummah Jahmby!!!” she captioned her post.

She is set to join Trace Radio and will host a show dubbed Trace Na Doba, which will run every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 8pm-12 midnight.

Koikai has worked on several shows and gained fame while hosting reggae shows in the pioneer urban radio Metro FM before she moved to Q FM, which was under the Nation Media Group.

She was a regular guest and a host at popular NTV show The Trend before she left the country to seek treatment in the USA.

Koikai suffers from Thoracic Endometriosis – a condition which causes her lungs to collapse regularly and has undergone numerous surgeries after she was diagnosed with endometriosis at 29.