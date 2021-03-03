Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagMust Read

Njambi Koikai back on the airwaves after six years

By Amina Wako March 3rd, 2021 1 min read

Media personality Mary Njambi Koikai will on Wednesday evening make a comeback to radio after a six-year break.

An excited Koikai alias Fyah Mummah Jahmby shared the good news on her social media pages on Tuesday.

Related Stories

“Faaaaaammmm!! After 6 years!!!! 6 long years off-air! Guess who’s back on Radio? Queen Fyah Mummah Jahmby!!!” she captioned her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jahmby Conqueror (@jahmbykoikai)

She is set to join Trace Radio and will host a show dubbed Trace Na Doba, which will run every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 8pm-12 midnight.

Koikai has worked on several shows and gained fame while hosting reggae shows in the pioneer urban radio Metro FM before she moved to Q FM, which was under the Nation Media Group.

She was a regular guest and a host at popular NTV show The Trend before she left the country to seek treatment in the USA.

Koikai suffers from Thoracic Endometriosis – a condition which causes her lungs to collapse regularly and has undergone numerous surgeries after she was diagnosed with endometriosis at 29.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Revealed: Samidoh’s failed efforts to meet Karen...