Njambi Koikai back on the airwaves after six years
Media personality Mary Njambi Koikai will on Wednesday evening make a comeback to radio after a six-year break.
An excited Koikai alias Fyah Mummah Jahmby shared the good news on her social media pages on Tuesday.
“Faaaaaammmm!! After 6 years!!!! 6 long years off-air! Guess who’s back on Radio? Queen Fyah Mummah Jahmby!!!” she captioned her post.
View this post on Instagram
She is set to join Trace Radio and will host a show dubbed Trace Na Doba, which will run every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 8pm-12 midnight.
Koikai has worked on several shows and gained fame while hosting reggae shows in the pioneer urban radio Metro FM before she moved to Q FM, which was under the Nation Media Group.
She was a regular guest and a host at popular NTV show The Trend before she left the country to seek treatment in the USA.
Koikai suffers from Thoracic Endometriosis – a condition which causes her lungs to collapse regularly and has undergone numerous surgeries after she was diagnosed with endometriosis at 29.