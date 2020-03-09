Nine suspects arrested in connection to failed bank robbery

Detectives drawn from Special Service Unit (SSU), Crime Research and DCI Kuresoi on Saturday arrested nine people in connection to a series of violent robberies within Kuresoi Sub County.

According to the DCI, the arrested of the well-organized criminal gang followed a one-month forensic-led operation.

BANK ROBBERY

The operation was triggered by a robbery incident at Transnational Bank Kiptagich Branch on February 10, 2020.

“Having broken into the bank’s strong room, they tried breaking a safe containing Sh 8.5 million but failed,” DCI said.

After the failed attempt at the bank, the gang stole electronics from an adjacent shop.

There were other incidences of burglaries in electronic shops and petrol stations which were reported within the area at a different time last year.

THE SUSPECTS

It’s the forensic analysis of the mobile phones stolen that led to the arrest of the nine suspects and police identified Ronald Kiprono aka Lydia Chebet as the gang leader.

Others included Robert Ng’eno aka Musuti, Matthew Kiprono aka Mosquito, Aron Cheruiyot aka Jose, Dismus Lang’at, Patrick Kipkorir Cheruiyot, Anderson Kirui Kiprotich, Dennis Kirui aka Milicent and Walter Kipkorir Bii aka Viola.

One suspect, only identified as Kushoto, is still at large.

During the arrest, several electronics including, TVs and woofers, were recovered.

Detectives also discovered that a majority of the suspects had other pending robbery cases in court with others having a warrant of arrest after absconding court.