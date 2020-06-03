Nick Mwendwa denounces Sports Disputes Tribunal, again

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa on Wednesday’s publicly denounced a consultative forum convened by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) with regard to the upcoming FKF polls.

Mwendwa instead announced at a press conference on Wednesday that FKF will await Fifa’s direction on how to navigate through the polls.

“FKF is an institution bound by its constitution as well as the Fifa Statutes,” he said.

“We received the SDT ruling on March 17 and its further directions and we have abided by them, in good faith. Fifa has likewise been clear in its reply to us on the issue. We will, therefore, await its (Fifa) direction on the matter,” he added.

SDT chairman John Ohaga nullified FKF county and national polls held in December and March citing irregularities in the way both exercises were conducted.

He also ruled in March that FKF’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members’ term of office had ended, and went on to invite the sport’s world governing body Fifa to form a Normalisation Committee to run the affairs of football in the country in the interim pending fresh elections.

Seasoned football administrators Nicholas Musonye, Sam Nyamweya, Lordvick Aduda, Twaha Mbarak, and Herbert Mwachiro are among the candidates who have expressed interest in unseating Mwendwa when fresh polls are held.