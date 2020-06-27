NHIF bags lucrative police insurance deal

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has won the lucrative tender to provide comprehensive medical cover for members of the National Police Service.

This comes just two months after it emerged that the state-owned insurer was set to lose the lucrative tender in covering the police and prison officers.

But in a memo dated June 22, 2020, Deputy Inspector General of police Edward Mbugua said that NHIF will cover the police in a period of one year as from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

“The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has been awarded the tender for (the) provision of comprehensive medical cover for members of National Police Service and Kenya Prison Service for a period of one year,” the memo read in part.

Mr Mbugua further directed all police bosses in the country to inform their juniors about the development.

It is worth noting that police officers have over the years formed an important cog of NHIF’s comprehensive medical cover from which it used to collect Sh12.7 billion in the year 2017/18.

In a tender seeking an insurer by the police service that was floated in January, the service stated that it needed a provider that would offer both in-patient and outpatient services.

It further stated that each officer will be able to cover a spouse and up to five children aged between zero and 25.

Police officers welcomed the move saying that they have been suffering due to the inconsistency of the insurance programme.