Ngong Road upgrade to be completed by May





The expansion of Nairobi’s Ngong Road Phase III into a dual carriageway is 83 percent complete, with the Chinese contractor expected to finish the job by May.

The 9.8km road which starts from Dagoretti Corner to Karen Shopping Centre has been under construction since July 2017.

Contract for the Sh2.3 billion project was awarded to Chinese firm, Quinjian International Group (K) Limited in 2017.

Funding for the project was sourced fully from the government through the Development Vote and covers three sections: Dagoretti Corner-Karen Roundabout (6.2km), Karen Road (1.9km) and a small section of Langata Road from Karen shopping centre (1.7km).

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority, the agency overseeing the project, said the scope of works include 6.5 metre wide, two-lane carriageways, two roundabouts, one at Karen/Ngong Road section and another one at the Karen/Lang’ata Road junction.

The design will also entail bus bays as well as non-motorised transport (NMT’s) – footbridges, footpaths and cycle paths.

Landscaping for preservation of the environment and beautification has also been incorporated in the design.

“The dualling of Ngong Road phase III from Dagoretti Corner Junction to Karen roundabout section is on course with a progress of 83 percent with its completion due in the next four months,” said Kura in a statement yesterday.

Kura said the project is part of the construction and infrastructure upgrades meant to elevate Nairobi City’s status and its environs and achieve the Vision 2030 objective of transforming the status of the country to a middle income economy.

Ngong Road is being upgraded in three phases. Phase one that is currently in use, runs from Kenya National Library to Ring Road junction.

Japanese contractor World Kaihatsu Kogyo Limited built the road for Sh1.4 billion.