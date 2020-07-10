Ngilu stops her motorcade to help ailing Tanzanian beggar

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has come to the rescue of a Tanzanian woman who has been struggling in the streets of Nairobi.

On Thursday, as her motorcade was crisscrossing the city, Governor Ngilu spotted a woman who has a growth on her face and stopped her car.

She then alighted and went to have a word with the woman who has been identified as Pendo Masonga, 20, a Tanzanian national.

After interacting with her, Governor Ngilu offered to pay for her Maxillofacial operation at the Kitui Referral Hospital.

“I have offered to pay for her expenses to undergo the Maxillofacial operation which will be done in Kitui after four other successful similar surgeries at the Kitui Referral hospital. The successful surgeries were all residents of Kitui,” Ms Ngili posted on her official Facebook page.

The woman has since been transferred to the hospital for treatment.