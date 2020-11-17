Ngara trader beats policeman to death then flees





A police officer attached to P arklands police station has died after being beaten up at Ngara Nyay o Market in Nairobi.

According to a report filed at Pangani police station, police constable Joshua Lomwatum was attacked following an argument with the trader, Willy alias Rasta, at his shop.

Audrey Karanja Mungenyi, who witnessed the incident, told police officers at Pangani that PC Lo mwatum argued with Willy over an old office telephone that the latter was selling at his shop.

Following the argument, the report states that Willy attacked the office r with a blow which landed him on the tarmac.

The report further states that Willy then stepped on the officer’s stomach killing him on the spot.

“The owner of the shop assaulted the said officer on the head with a blow, and he (the officer) fell down on the tarmac, and he (Willy) stepped on his stomach, and he died instantly,” proceded the police statement.

The incident that happened on Tuesday evening was reported to Pangani police station and the officers imediately visited the s cene.

Willy, the suspect, fled the scene immediately after the incident and is on the run with police hot on his heels.

The body of the deceased police officer was later moved to Kenyatta University Mortuary as it awaits a postmortem.