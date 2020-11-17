Ngara trader beats policeman to death then flees
A police officer attached to P
According to a report filed at Pangani police station, police constable Joshua Lomwatum was attacked following an argument with the trader, Willy alias Rasta, at his shop.
Audrey Karanja Mungenyi, who witnessed the incident, told police officers at Pangani that PC Lo
Following the argument, the report states that Willy attacked the office
The report further states that Willy then stepped on the officer’s stomach killing him on the spot.
“The owner of the shop assaulted the said officer on the head with a blow, and he (the officer) fell down on the tarmac, and he (Willy) stepped on his stomach, and he died instantly,” proceded the police
The incident that happened on Tuesday evening was reported to Pangani police station and the officers imediately visited the s
Willy, the suspect, fled the scene immediately after the incident and is on the run with police hot on his heels.
The body of the deceased police officer was later moved to Kenyatta