Newly wed AP officer mourns husband 19 days after their wedding

When Doris Wako said “I do” to the love of her life on August 17, this year, she knew her best moment in life had just arrived. She cherished him, and he cherished her.

They had dated for 21 years since high school and they were ready and excited about their journey into marriage. “Till death do us apart,” they vowed on their colorful wedding day at Our Lady of Grace and Compassion Primary School in Mundika, Matayos Constituency two weeks ago..

What they did not know was that indeed death was just around the corner and they would part sooner.

They were only married for 19 days, when death put them asunder, suddenly and unexpectedly ending their lifelong dream of being together.

SHOCKING DEATH

The newly wed Administration Police office attached to Busia Station Police is mourning following the untimely and shocking death of her husband- 40-year-old Bernard Levy Mwato.

On Wednesday, Mr Wako had visited his uncle’s home in Nyakhobi in Funyula, Busia county to collect a cow wedding gift which had been promised to the couple on their wedding day.

It was while there that he collapsed. He was rushed to Busia County Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead, hours later.

The news was devastating to the 38-year-old newly wed wife.

“Rest in Peace my love, till we meet again,” she posted on her Facebook page, together with one of their wedding photos.

The heartbreaking post shocked their friends and family who had attended the beautiful wedding.

SHOCK AND GRIEF

On her timeline, friends expressed their shock and grief after learning of her loss.

“That’s too soon Levy. May the good God comfort and be with you in this trying moment. Take heart and courage, its everyone’s way,” said Fredrick Magero.

Walter Langat posted; “My heartfelt condolences to you and the entire family. God is the same yesterday, today and forever. Be encouraged. Shalom.”

Unlike many other weddings, the bride had invited street children to attend her wedding, including the reception feast, surprising many.

She has a soft spot for street children and first hit the news headlines early this year when she was captured on social media sharing a meal with street children in Busia Town.

She was also among 21 women who were honoured in March this year for her role in helping the less privileged in the society during the International Women’s Day that was celebrated in Teso North and graced by Ms Ida Odinga and Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua through the Affirmative Action Fund, praised Ms Wako for her kindness.

A postmortem is being conducted on the body to determine the cause of the death, although a heart attack is suspected.