New dates for KDF recruitment announced

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has set new dates for recruitment exercise which was canceled last week.

The new dates for the exercise have been rescheduled for between November 27 and December 16.

The recruitment of General Service Officers (GSU) and tradesmen and women will be done through applications to the Department of Defence Headquarters.

The enlisting of the general duty recruits and Defense Forces constables will be conducted by KDF teams at all the sub county headquarters on dates to be announced through newspapers.

The vacancies of Defence Constables are available for retired KDF officers below 55 years and who retired honorably from service. Former National Youth Servicemen below 49 years are also eligible.

Prospective GSO cadets who will be successful will be notified through print media between November 16-20 while those shortlisted for the slots of tradesmen and women will be notified through newspapers adverts between December 23-29.

The new recruitment schedule was released by the Ministry of Defence Deputy Director of Public Communication Bongita Ongeri on Saturday.

The exercise was scheduled to start on October 28 but was halted after Members of Parliament protested change of recruitment centres from sub county to county headquarters only.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo suspended the exercise after Defence and Foreign Relations Committee demanded the recruitment exercise be reverted to the sub-counties.