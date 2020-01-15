New Agriculture CS orders KCC to buy milk at Sh33 a litre

Agriculture CS Peter Munya on Wednesday directed the New KCC to buy milk from farmers at Sh33 up from Sh25 a litre in a move aimed at boosting the morale of local dairy farmers who have been decrying poor prices.

Farm gate milk prices have dramatically fallen over the past three months due to oversupply, lack of market and cold storage facilities, forcing many farmers to throw away their milk.

A number of farmers have mulled quitting dairy farming due to low profits.

While speaking during his first press briefing as the Agriculture CS,Mr Munya assured that the prices will soon be reviewed upwards to Sh35 once New KCC has the capacity to buy and process more milk.

He also warned local traders against importing cheaper milk into the country while local farmers had more than enough to supply.

“It is a big mistake to buy milk from outside the country when local dairy farmers have enough milk. We urge local traders to buy milk from local farmers,” Mr Munya said.