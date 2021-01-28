Netizen tries to body shame Gilgil MP, bad idea…





Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari has slammed a netizen who attempted to body shame her on social media.

Ms Wangari had posted a before and after picture of herself capturing her as a young girl and as a grown woman.

Using the popular hashtag ‘how it started, how it’s going.’

“TBT How it started How it’s going Lil but taller brother,” tweeted Ms Wangari.

@RealBaraza responded to the tweet telling the MP not to grow any fatter.

“Usinone sana Madam,” wrote @RealBaraza.

To which Ms Wangari responded by telling the fan to mind his own business.

“Nobody is complaining Pambana na hali yako nani,” replied Ms Wangari.

The legislator has never shied away from tackling online bullies head-on, especially those whose target women.

In 2018, Ms Wangari was among a group of female MPs who dismissed a sex tape that was linked to one of their own.

The short film was leaked and posted on social media raising heated and varied reactions.