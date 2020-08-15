Nema gets substantive boss

Nema Kenya Director General, Mamo B. Mamo (centre) with Dr. John Mumbo and Ms Salome Machua undertaking onsite testing and analysis of effluent at PJ Dave Flora in Isinya, Kajiado County. PHOTO | NEMA KENYA

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) board has confirmed Mamo B Mamo as the authority’s Director General.

In a statement, the chairman of the Nema board of management John Konchellah said his appointment took effect from August 13, 2020.

He was named acting director general in July 2019, taking over from Geoffrey Wahungu.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the National Environment Management Authority I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr MamoBoru Mamo as the incoming Director General of Nema,” Mr Konchellah said.

“Mr Mamo has over 20 years of experience in Public Service with 16 years of work experience at Nema. On behalf of the Board and Management I wish to congratulate Mr Mamo.”

Mr Mamo worked as the deputy director for Environmental Education and Information in Nema before he was elevated to the acting director general.