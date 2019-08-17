Nema arrests 12 in Nairobi for burning tyres

National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) officials in a joint operation with Nairobi county government on Friday arrested 12 people for burning tyres.

The 12, who are said to be in the business of burning worn out tyres and reselling their metallic remains to various steel companies, were arrested at the Donholm Interchange.

According to acting Environment Director Nairobi county government Lawrence Mwangi, they had received numerous complaints from residents of Buruburu, Donholm over air pollution that mainly happens at night.

“We have been here several times. But today we decided to take action and made several arrests on the ground. We have arrested 12 people and they will be charged with various counts including burning harmful substance in open air and operating illegal business,” said Mwangi.

TYRE BURNING

NEMA Nairobi county director Njoki Mukiri also noted that Kamkunji, Likoni and Lunga Lunga areas are also affected with open air tyre burning.

“NEMA recently gazzeted air quality regulation which prohibits open air burning of harmful substances and whaterver is happening is illegal and we shall not allow it to continue because these gas emissions are harmful to our health.’’ she said.

The arrested person will spend the weekend at City Hall Cell as they wait to be arraigned on Monday.