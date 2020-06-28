Naivasha woman poisons, strangles four of her children

Police in Naivasha have arrested a 42-year-old woman in connection with the death of her four children.

The suspect’s friend alerted the police about the murders after the mother of six confessed to executing the macabre incident.

STRANGLED

The four, three girls and a boy, were strangled inside the family’s living room at their residential house located less than two kilometres from Naivasha town.

“The accused first told her friend that her children were admitted to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital with chest pains before confessing a few hours later that she had strangled them,” said the Naivasha Sub County Police Commander Samuel Waweru.

He said they traced the suspect to her Kayole hideout where she had rented a room.

When she was escorted to Naivasha Police Station around 6: 15 pm, Saturday she appeared “relaxed” despite being linked to the bizarre killings.

An investigator at the heart of the probe said the four children were first poisoned before being strangled.

MOTIVE

The four were suffocated inside the sitting room before the accused took them to the bedroom in the morning and slipped away.

Two of her elder children were away at the time of the incident that is said to have happened between 8pm and 11pm.

“She took turns to strangle the four and slept in the same house until today (Saturday) morning when she walked away from the house,” added an officer involved in the investigations.

Mr Waweru said they are continuing with the investigations to establish the motive of the killing of the minors.

“We are at the very initial stages of the probe and at this point, we cannot divulge much details,” he added.