Nairobi’s new sheriff takes Covid-19 test

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi has joined a list of Kenyans who have been tested for Covid-19.

The Major General was tested at his office in Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The test was carried out by Dr Elphas Shilaho Yakhama from Medical Services, STC Casino Health Centre, under the Directorate of Health, NMS in the presence of Dr Ouma Oluga who is the Chief Health Officer in NMS.

The testing was part of a similar exercise for all staff under the Executive Office of the President, which NMS is under, for Covid-19 to enable them know their status.

Four staff from State House were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The NMS boss urged members of the public to volunteer and get tested in order to know their Covid-19 status.

Almost all the member of staff at NMS also got tested for Covid-19.

Kenya has recorded 119 Covid-19 deaths from 4,374 positive cases out of the 133,543 samples tested for the novel coronavirus.