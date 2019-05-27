Nairobians wonder why Sonko allowed complex to be built in CBD then demolish it





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is under fire fire for ordering the demolition of Pimp My Ride complex in the city centre on Monday.

Sonko had on Saturday halted the demolition of a Church and school in Buruburu and promised to target the property of the man behind the demolition.

According to Sonko, the man is a well-known land grabber who uses court orders to take over lands in Nairobi.

“Just like he has demolished this Church, his car wash (Pimp My Ride garage) which doesn’t have city approvals will go down as well,” said Sonko.

True to his word, the excavator rolled in on Monday Morning the demolished the complex.

Nairobians are however wondering why the governor allowed for the Pimp My Ride complex to be operational in the first place, just a few meters from his office, without the necessary approvals.

So city hall knew the structure was illegal. The owner miscalculated, thought everyone was in his pocket so he went for the church. — kioko (@p_kioko) May 27, 2019

Irony is that its literally behind City hall. You can't make this stuff up. — Sam (@sa_mueli) May 27, 2019

@MikeSonko : I thought demolitions country wide were stopped by the government, I see a building just below your office at City Hall Annex being pulled down. Kwani..? — Sospeter Muthengi K. (@sospetermkaimba) May 27, 2019

Pimp my ride which stands where Simmers used to be has been demolished by City Hall. City hall claims it is an illegal structure. The owner is allegedly the one who demolished Kinder start in Buru Buru.

I hope you guys have not forgotten why marble arch hotel was demolished. — Nihil Timendum Est. (@DrMinyiri) May 27, 2019

The argument that the Pimp My Ride car wash at Simmers demolished for being illegal and without proper documentation is hogwash & exposing at the same time. City Hall is a walking distance & all this time they didn’t know owner had no papers? You can’t do that without approvals. pic.twitter.com/evXik5nnrl — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) May 27, 2019

City Hall demolishes Pimp My Ride business in Nairobi town a year after Simmers Bar was bulldozed, claiming it's an illegal structure pic.twitter.com/9GPOHi6dva — oyondi (@oyondi2) May 27, 2019

City Hall demolishes pimpmyride located on the controversial land where Simmers used to be; claims its an illegal structure. A business owner in the complex says he’s surprised why the County govt issued them with licenses if they were illegal structures, says no notice given. pic.twitter.com/dnSG8jZCyr — Sir. Derrick Ohato (@SurveyorOhato) May 27, 2019

who authorised the building after simmers its the same city council — saich_pics (@veedjsaich) May 27, 2019

Simmers went down, claimed illegal, Pimp my Ride came up, it now on its knees – SANY SANY is bringing it down. Question is to whom does this land belong to? Who issue the directives to build and bring down establishments @MikeSonko @StateHouseKenya — Fredrick Brian (@fredrickbrians) May 27, 2019

Unclear about who tightly owns the Buruburu land and if there was a court order, notices etc. Simmers demolition is like a personal revenge carried out by Sonko. Unacceptable. Sonko can’t run Nairobi like its a personal kingdom. — Abu Daud (@RKI2011) May 27, 2019

It’s Vendetta..he said it in Buruburu during that scuffle between his thugs and those evicting a church..knee jerk reactions to issues after drowning in Whiskey. — john nderitu (@john_nderitu) May 27, 2019