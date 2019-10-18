Nairobians warned of potential floods in the coming days

Residents of Nairobi County have been asked to be on high alert over potential floods.

This is after the Kenya’s capital was listed among areas within the country expected to experience floods in the next three days.

The Kenya Meteorological Department on Thursday said that Nairobi was among regions expected to receive more than 20mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

Other regions listed include the Coast, South Eastern, North Eastern, Western and Central regions.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are asked to be on the lookout for potential floods,” read the statement.

The meteorological department also said that flood waters might suddenly appear even in places where it has not rained heavily, and could be deeper and faster than they look, especially in arid and semi-arid areas.

Specific areas that will experience floods include Kisii, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, parts of Tana River, Embu, Kericho, Bomet and Nakuru.

SWEPT AWAY

Reports of flash floods have been reported in different places across the country since the October rains started.

On Thursday, four people were reported dead after the vehicle they were in was washed away as it crossed a flooded seasonal river in Kitui County.

The incident happened at Mutindi stream near Matinyani market on Wednesday night when the double cab pickup van with six occupants fell off a bridge, plunging into the raging waters.

In Moyale, more than a 1000 people have been left homeless after their houses were destroyed by the heavy rains that have been experience in the area since last week. Being pastoralists, their animals were swept away too.