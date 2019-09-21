Join our WhatsApp Channel
Nairobians sweep streets to mark World Clean Up Day

By Sylvania Ambani September 21st, 2019 2 min read

Hundreds of city dwellers thronged the streets of Nairobi to take part in the monthly clean up exercise on Saturday morning.

This month’s exercise coincided with the World Clean Up Day, attracting corporates and different organisations who came armed with an assortment of cleaning equipment.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko led the exercise taking place in all the 85 wards within the city with the culmination of the exercise to be held at Ruai open air market.

“This afternoon I’ve joined Nairobians in the monthly clean up exercise at Ruai area in Kasarani Sub-County. This month’s exercise coincides with the World Clean-up Day that’s being marked globally. My administration is committed towards attaining a clean environment for all the great people of Nairobi City and visitors,” said Mr Sonko.

WASTE IS ORGANIC

He added: “Given that over 60% of our waste is organic, Nairobi City County Government is committed to the ongoing investment in an ultra-modern waste processing and recycling plant in Dandora. This facility shall not only produce organic fertilizer to boost our food security as a country (which is part of the President’s Big Four Agenda), but also biofuel that we intend to use on our new buses that shall be operating across the city, once the ongoing BRT infrastructure is concluded under the partnership between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, and the County Government of Nairobi.”

Here are some of the pictures and photos from the event:

Governor Sonko launched the monthly clean up exercise last year as part of his measures to reclaim the city’s lost glory.

The concept is borrowed from Rwanda’s capital Kigali, arguably the cleanest city in the world.

