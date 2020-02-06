Nairobi Women’s Hospital struck off KRA’s list of medical service providers

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has withdrawn the Nairobi Women’s Hospital from its list of medical service providers following claims of malpractice.

According to KRA Deputy Commissioner, Mukuriah Nelson, the suspension be upheld until all issues surrounding the allegations are investigated and sorted out.

“Staff are advised to access medical services from other approved providers as listed in the updated list on the KRA hub,” said Mukuriah.

KRA’s move comes just a day after health insurers in the country announced that they will not honour future bills from the Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

Mr Tom Gichuhi, the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) chief executive said that the underwriters held a meeting on Monday evening and resolved to take the drastic measure.

“Medical insurance underwriters met and resolved not to deal with the facility in future. By Tuesday it had not been actualised, but I am certain that it will happen,” he said.

This even after the hospital’s board of directors issued a statement saying it had commenced an internal investigation into claims that its doctors force patients to undertake unnecessary procedures.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital’s current woes began with leaked WhatsApp chats which appeared to show how the hospital bosses set daily targets for the number of patients who should be admitted.