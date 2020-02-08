Nairobi Women’s Hospital CEO steps aside ‘to allow investigations’

Besieged Nairobi Women’s Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Felix Wanjala has stepped aside to allow a probe into claims of underhand tactics by the hospital administration to raise more money from patients.

The CEO, in a statement to staff on Saturday, said that he that allegations that the hospital is facing were very serious in nature.

“I have taken time to think about this, although I don’t believe the allegations are true I would want our patients to regain confidence in us as a healthcare provider. I have this afternoon written to the Chairman of the board informing him of my decision to step aside from my position as CEO effective immediately to allow (the) investigation team to do their work,” said Dr Wanjala.

He denied accusations that the hospital was putting revenue ahead of patient care in their operations. “These allegations are very serious in nature.”

BILL INFLATION

Several state bodies this week joined the tide as institutions moved to cut ties with the hospital after reported claims of bill inflation by the healthcare provider.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) sent out a memo to all its staff notifying them that it had suspended the facility from its list of service providers.

The move by the taxman came just a day after all health insurance providers, led by Jubilee, Britam, AAR, Old Mutual and CIC Group, suspended ties with the hospital.

The firms said they would no longer reimburse both inpatient and outpatient claims in any of the hospital’s branches.

The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) said that the suspension would remain in force pending a thorough review of the quality and cost of the hospital’s services and that it will not affect insured customers already admitted.

The association said it will engage with service providers through their respective associations to address most, if not all, the issues affecting the medical insurance business.

The hospital was accused of admitting and detaining patients unnecessarily just to hit financial targets.