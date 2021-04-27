Nairobi reels under Covid-19 burden with 247 deaths in 10 weeks





Nairobi County continues to bear the biggest burden of the Covid-19 pandemic third wave, recording 247 deaths between January and April alone, with men leading in fatalities.

As it stands, Kibra leads in the number of listed deaths at 161, almost double the number registered by other sub-counties in the county.

According to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Nairobi Covid-19 disease pandemic data outlook report, Nairobi has recorded 931 deaths since March last year, with 191 being health care workers.

The April 21, 2021 report shows that among the deaths, 487 had underlying medical conditions, nine were purely based on the virus and 435 had missing data.

Men lead in the reported mortality cases accounting for 647 deaths while the remaining 284 are female, even as Kenya’s death toll as of Sunday stood at 2,622.

In terms of sub-Counties, Dagoretti North comes second to Kibra with 102 deaths followed by Lang’ata 71 and Dagoretti South 70.

Embakasi South has more reported suspected community deaths compared to the deaths that have been line-listed.

“Westlands, Dagoretti North and Lang’ata have also reported a significant number of community reported suspected Covid-19 deaths particularly from the time the Ministry of Health stopped covering costs for Covid-19 patients requiring admission in TX and isolation facilities,” read the report.

At the same time, the report revealed that Nairobi has also registered a spike in the positive cases recording at least 28,889 positive cases between January and April.

According to the report, there has been an increase in the cases in the last 10 weeks with 70,753 cases having been reported in Nairobi out of the 156,787 countrywide.

Since January, a total of 1,108 students and 211 teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 compared to 1,870 students and 407 teachers since March last year.

Over the same period, a total of 1,060 health workers have tested positive for Coronavirus with nurses leading with 331, followed by doctors at 192 and community health workers with 159.

Others infected include 64 pharmacists, 68 clinical officers, 81 laboratory technicians, 19 public health officers, 19 radiographers and 13 physiotherapists, among others.

About two-thirds of the confirmed cases are male with most of the cases – 42,075 or 61 percent, in the age group of 25-49 with the caseload peaking amongst the 30-34 age-groups for both gender.

The most vulnerable group, comprising of those aged 50 and above, constitutes 21 percent of the cases at 15,402, those between 10 and 25 years account for 9,801 (14 percent) while those below 10 years are 3,500, accounting for the remaining five percent.

Lang’ata sub-County leads in Nairobi with 8,925 cases, followed by Westlands with 7,037, Kibra-5,990, Starehe 4,656, Embakasi East 3,806, Embakasi West 3,683, Kasarani 3,612, Makadara 3,599 and Kamkunji 3,561.

In Ruaraka has 3,017 infections, Roysambu 3,014, Embakasi South 2,799, Embakasi Central 2,791, Mathare 2,521, Dagoretti South 2,552 and Embakasi North 2,133.

“A total of 21,926 Nairobi residents have been enrolled in the Home-Based Isolation and Care (HBIC), with 20,436 having been discharged and 1,490 currently under the HBIC. Residents from Westlands top the list of persons under the HBIC with people from Kamkunji using the HBIC the least,” said the report.